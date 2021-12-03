6 hours ago
Cheshire East forecasts £2.2 million “overspend” for 2021-22
1 day ago
Crewe and Nantwich gymnasts compete for GB in Portugal
1 day ago
Third crash on Coole Lane after road removed from CEC gritting routes
2 days ago
Nantwich grandmother pens children’s book during lockdown
2 days ago
A51 Chester Road near Nantwich set to reopen in two weeks
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: Councillors should lobby for better broadband in Crewe

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion December 3, 2021
superfast broadband telecoms box (pic by Mike Cattell)

Dear Editor,
I am calling on the the local Labour run Town and Borough Councils and the Tory MP to lobby the Government hard to improve broadband speeds in parts of Crewe.

Crewe is already the most economically and socially deprived town in the whole of Cheshire East.

It now transpires that, on top of that, it has the worst broadband speeds, not just in Cheshire East…….but in the entire United Kingdom !!!!

It is clearly evident now, that there is a totally unacceptable postcode lottery to the provision of broadband and sadly some of the Crewe postcodes are at rock bottom.

The street with the slowest broadband speed in the whole of the UK is Wistaston Road in Crewe, where residents are somehow managing to get by with average broadband speeds of just 0.25Mbps.

In a time when having a strong broadband connection is more vital than ever, speeds at this level are completely unworkable for any household.

At this speed, it would take the unfortunate residents of Wistaston Road over two-and-a-half days to download a two-hour HD film, and almost 24 hours to download a 45-minute HD TV show.

By contrast, the people who live on Britain’s fastest street for broadband, Haul Fryn in Birchgrove, Swansea, would only have to wait about a minute to download the same film or a mere 24 seconds to download the same show.

Sluggish-paced Wistaston Road is a staggering 3,567 times slower than Haul Fryn, where average speeds reached 882.03Mbps over the past year.

The difference between the fastest and slowest is astonishing, and has increased dramatically since 2019, when the worst street was only 830 times slower than the fastest.

This suggests that the UK’s digital divide is growing with the rollout of full fibre broadband (FTTP) that has now
brought ultrafast speeds to 24% of the country.

https://www.uswitch.com/broadband/guides/uk-streets-with-slowest-broadband-speed/

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings