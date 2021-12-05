9 hours ago
Hundreds of HS2 lorry journeys set to add to Nantwich traffic
1 day ago
Cheshire Police warning over courier fraud scammers targeting towns
2 days ago
Cheshire East forecasts £2.2 million “overspend” for 2021-22
3 days ago
Crewe and Nantwich gymnasts compete for GB in Portugal
3 days ago
Third crash on Coole Lane after road removed from CEC gritting routes
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich shops enter Christmas spirit with festive window displays

in Environment / Human Interest / News December 5, 2021
Pillory House Coffee Shop & Gallery on Pillory Street (1)

Businesses in Nantwich have pulled out the stops to make their festive window displays extra special this year with imaginative and eye-catching displays, writes Jonathan White.

Wendy’s Florist on Hospital Street features a scale model of the frontage of her business.

And neighbouring shops have also joined in including Foundations women’s boutique, Bizzybods children’s boutique, The Cheese Shop artisan cheeses, Edencroft wines & spirits.

Their displays were all made with recycled materials including cereal boxes and cardboard, along with models of shoppers on a snowy street.

The display was recently showcased on BBC Radio Stoke and BBC North West.

Please shop local and back businesses and high streets this Christmas.

Free parking on Cheshire East Council car parks in Nantwich is available at Snow Hill, Civic Centre and Bowling Green from 10am on Saturday December 11, Thursday December 16, Saturday December 18 and Thursday December 23.

The scheme is designed to boost the town’s economy in the festive season as local traders recover from the pandemic.

Thursdays and Saturdays are also market days in the town.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Wendy’s Florist on Hospital Street (3) (1)

Wendy’s Florist on Hospital Street

Wendy’s Florist on Hospital Street (1) (1)

Wendy’s Florist

Nantwich Book Shop & Coffee Lounge on High Street (1)

Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge on High Street

Jepsons mens clothing store on Hospital St and St Marys Church (2) (1)

Jepsons mens clothing store on Hospital Street

Inside Paradise on Oat Market (1)

Inside Paradise on Oat Market

Chrissies fashion store on Hospital Street (1)

Chrissies on Hospital Street

Arabella on Hospital Street (1)

Arabella on Hospital Street

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings