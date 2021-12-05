Nantwich shops enter Christmas spirit with festive window displays

Businesses in Nantwich have pulled out the stops to make their festive window displays extra special this year with imaginative and eye-catching displays, writes Jonathan White.

Wendy’s Florist on Hospital Street features a scale model of the frontage of her business.

And neighbouring shops have also joined in including Foundations women’s boutique, Bizzybods children’s boutique, The Cheese Shop artisan cheeses, Edencroft wines & spirits.

Their displays were all made with recycled materials including cereal boxes and cardboard, along with models of shoppers on a snowy street.

The display was recently showcased on BBC Radio Stoke and BBC North West.

Please shop local and back businesses and high streets this Christmas.

Free parking on Cheshire East Council car parks in Nantwich is available at Snow Hill, Civic Centre and Bowling Green from 10am on Saturday December 11, Thursday December 16, Saturday December 18 and Thursday December 23.

The scheme is designed to boost the town’s economy in the festive season as local traders recover from the pandemic.

Thursdays and Saturdays are also market days in the town.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)