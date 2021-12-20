PICTURE SPECIAL: Christmas lights bring festive cheer

By Jonathan White

I enjoy the Christmas lights in the Nantwich and Crewe town centres.

But I also really enjoy the over-the-top Christmas lights and decorations – including the occasional inflatable decoration and light show – that some local residents setup each year.

Their electricity bills must be high, but they never fail to bring a smile to my face!

My most favourite Christmas houses in Nantwich this year are in Barony Road, Blagg Avenue, Byron Walk, Capel Way, Cope Avenue, Gibson Close, Hawksey Drive, Montgomery Avenue, Queens Drive, Volunteer Fields, Welsh Row, and Richmond Village Nantwich.

There are also excellent lights in the town centre courtesy of Nantwich Town Council.

My favourites in Willaston are in Moorfields and Wistaston Road and the Willaston Christmas Light Trail around the village.

My favourites in Wistaston are in Broughton Lane, Shelley Drive, Milton Drive, Park Drive, Rope Bank Avenue, Towers Close, White Hart Lane, Westfield Drive (say hello to the gnomes!) and the Bloor Homes Wistaston Brook estate.

My favourites in Shavington are in Burlea Drive and along with the Advent Christmas Window Trail around the village.

My favourites in Crewe are located in Alton Street, Broad Street, Carlisle Street, Gainsborough Road, Jesmond Crescent, Manor Way, Salisbury Avenue, Somerville Street, Ravenscroft Road, along with the Christmas tree at Oxley’s Funeral Services on Market Close.

Congratulations to Crewe Town Council for the ‘Lumen Lite’ illuminated trail (26th November to 12th December) and the Christmas trees and lights at various locations in the town centre.

I have uploaded all my photos to Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]/albums/72177720295387444