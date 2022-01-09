2 hours ago
Police arrest man in suspected child abduction bid in Middlewich
David Webb and Cameron Terry depart Nantwich Town
Un-gritted Coole Lane witnesses another accident in icy conditions
Tickets out for Nantwich Town v Stockport in Cheshire Cup
"Real Forrest Gump" ultrarunner heads for Nantwich to launch new book
Police arrest man in suspected child abduction bid in Middlewich

in Crime / Incident / News January 9, 2022
child abduction - cheshire cheese pub middlewich

A 51-year-old man has been arrested following a report of a child abduction in Middlewich, police said today.

The incident happened when a man approached a 4-year-old girl in The Cheshire Cheese pub in Lewin Street, Middlewich and tried to lead her away.

He was challenged by a parent, and members of the public detained him outside the pub to prevent him from leaving the area.

The girl was physically unharmed by the incident, which happened at around 8pm last night (January 8)

Police subsequently arrested a man on suspicion of child abduction. He remains in custody.

Chief Inspector Claire Jesson, of Cheshire Police, said: “While this was very concerning incident, this was isolated and the suspect was swiftly arrested.

“I’d like to thank those who intervened and prevented the suspect from leaving the area.

“We have increased patrols to provide reassurance and the family are being supported by officers.”

(Image courtesy of canalandriversidepubs.co.uk under creative commons licence)

