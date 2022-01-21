New year of live comedy kicks off in Nantwich next month

A new season of stand up live comedy kicks off at Nantwich civic hall on Friday February 4 with a line-up offering some of the UK’s top talent.

Compere will be marvellous Barry Dodds.

Self-confessed comedy geek, Barry took to the comedy stage at the tender age of 21 and soon had audiences eating out of the palm of his hand.

Using his own combination of irrepressibly cheeky, and surprisingly dark ,material, he quickly found himself taking the national comedy circuit by storm.

His calm, inclusive persona has ensured Barry has also proven himself to be a popular and amiable MC, garnering a reputation as a strong and reliable choice to hold a quality line up together.

Barry was awarded Best MC at the Midlands Comedy Awards 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The first act is Paul Tonkinson, a sensational live performer, Yorkshireman, marathon runner and former (double award-winning) Time Out Comedian of the Year.

Tonkinson has long upheld his esteemed reputation as one of the finest stand-ups the UK has to offer.

He is noted for his effervescent physicality and skillful impressions, which bring alive exuberant, tender comic reflections on love, family and the day-to-day idiosyncrasies of 21st century living.

Making her Nantwich debut is second act, Jojo Sutherland.

Since bursting onto the comedy scene in 2002, Sutherland has been an unstoppable comedy force.

She is known for being able to expertly garner laughs from every subject she touches on and is the current holder of the 2020 Scottish Comedy Award for Best Show.

Closing the show is comedic powerhouse “The Raymond & Mr Timpkins Review”.

The twosome with over two decades of mucking about behind them, have been everywhere from New Zealand to The Falklands and Exeter to Edinburgh with many a stop in between.

In late 2019 they won the UK Comedy Awards, Comedian of the Year award.

The last time they played at the Civic (three years ago) they received a standing ovation and this should be no different.

Tickets are on sale at £10 via Nantwich Civic Hall box office and Seetickets.

Visit www.civiccomedy.co.uk for more information