Nantwich third bottom after narrow defeat away at Basford

Nantwich Town were unable to make it two consecutive league wins as they were narrowly beaten 1-0 away at Basford, writes Jack Beresford.
It was a good start by the away side, as Connor Heath had the first shot of the match, which went just wide of the post.
From there, though, the home side took control of the game, with Richards heading a great opportunity just wide.
Then Mitch Tait hit a fantastic shot that rebounded back off of the post, and Nantwich were living a charmed life, and were lucky to still be in the game.
Paddy Webb was influential for the Lions, and he had the next shot in anger shooting just wide from the edge of the area.
Then it was from a James cross that Webb headed over, when he really should have scored.
That was quickly followed up by a Matt Thornhill header from a corner, and it was all one way traffic with Nantwich doing well to keep the home side goalless.
There was one bright spot for the away side, when Callum Huxley had a shot saved by Preston in the home goal.
The game reverted back in Basford’s favour, as first there was a very good free-kick by Thornhill that went just inches wide, then Webb shot over from inside the penalty area.
Just before half-time came a flashpoint as Kane Richards came in late on Casper Hughes and was booked.
On another day, he would have been sent off and Hughes had to leave the field with injury he picked up from in challenge.
Another big decision from the referee came just minutes into the second half.
Richards again came in late on, this time on Troy Bourne. But he only received a stern warning.
Despite the Dabbers’ best laid plans to contain the home side, that didn’t last too long into the second half.
Ryan Wilson put the home side ahead with what proved to be the winner with a very good half volley from inside the penalty area.
Matthew Gould had little chance and Basford were 1-0 up.
The hosts had more chances, but Nantwich had two excellent opportunities of their own to get the equaliser.
First from Jacob Edwards, who produced a moment of great skill, before firing just over the bar.
Then deep into stoppage time, substitute Ethan Mitchell had the best chance only to see his shot cleared off the goal-line.
The Dabbers remain third from bottom and looking over their shoulders as a relegation battle looms.
Recent Comments