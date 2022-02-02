Nantwich Town knocked out of Cheshire Cup by Stockport County

Nantwich Town have been knocked out of the Cheshire Cup after a narrow 1-2 defeat to higher league opponents Stockport County.
The Dabbers were ahead 1-0 at the break thanks to a Tommy Montefiori strike.
But two second half goals by County striker Alex Reid sealed victory for the visitors at the Optimum Pay Stadium in Nantwich.
Connor Jennings had an early chance for Stockport bu he headed Sam Minihan’s cross over.
And the Dabbers, who have won the trophy for the last two seasons before the pandemic, made their first chance count on 14 minutes.
Montefiori played a neat one-two with Joe Mwasile before cutting inside and firing past Ethan Ross into the corner.
Dabbers keeper Andy Wycherley as tested by Reid soon after, and the hosts held on well until the break.
Stockport went close on the hour mark when a low corner struck the outside of the post and then Jordan Keane fired over the rebound.
The Hatters finally levelled on 75 minutes when a cross from the right was flicked on and Reid was there to fire in from close range.
And despite resistance from Nantwich, County grabbed a late winners when Reid rose in the box to head home Newby’s cross.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
Recent Comments