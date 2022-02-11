Two people rescued from bungalow fire in Bulkeley, near Nantwich

Two people were rescued and treated by paramedics after a fire at their bungalow in Bulkeley, near Nantwich.

The incident happened on Mill Grove and four appliances – from Nantwich, Malpas and Chester – were called out to the scene.

Due to the nature of the blaze, an aerial ladder platform from Chester was also sent.

Cheshire fire and rescue say one person was rescued from the property by firefighters and was given emergency first aid by crews for smoke inhalation.

A second casualty was also treated for smoke inhalation at the scene before the arrival of the ambulance service.

The fire was fought by firefighters, four wearing breathing apparatus, using hose reel, main and covering jets.

Utilities to the bungalow were isolated and the affected area monitored with a thermal imaging camera and damped down.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is under investigation by Cheshire Fire and Cheshire Police.

The incident happened shortly before 7pm on Tuesday (February 8).