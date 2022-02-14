Nantwich youngsters enjoy glimpse of future at careers fair

Nantwich primary school children were among hundreds across Cheshire and Shropshire inspired by visions of exciting futures at the Rudheath Senior Academy careers fair.

Year 6 pupils from Calveley Primary Academy and Acton CE Primary Academy were among those from the North West Academies Trust (NWAT) to take part.

They looked around interactive stalls from some of the country’s biggest employers in the fields of medicine, technology, law and education.

Children got hands on with 3D glasses, life size model skeletons, a remote-control car, aeronautical parts and goody bags.

Headteachers at the schools who visited felt it was a very worthwhile experience for their pupils.

Rachael McKinlay, Head of School at Acton Primary Academy, said: “The children found the event to be extremely beneficial.

“It very much opened their eyes to their world of work and how skills taught in primary school can be used for different careers.

“A huge thank you to the team at Rudheath and the professionals that gave up their time for the event.”

Lee Barber, headteacher at Rudheath Senior Academy, said: “Children can be inspired to start along a career path at a very early age, especially if you work hard to show them the options that are out there and catch their imagination.

“We’ve invested more than £8m in the school since it joined NWAT in 2018 and we’ve really focused on giving pupils the skills and knowledge to choose the right educational and career path.”

Kay Cook, Director at Oliver & Co Solicitors, spent time talking to youngsters at the fair.

She said: “They were really engaged and I was surprised how much they knew about solicitors, although we did have some confusions between a barrister and barista!

“They were particularly interested in what my wig was made from – suggestions included woolly mammoth and penguin!”

Vicky Jackson, an NHS orthoptist, said: “The children were great and had lots of questions which is good.

“They all have their eyes tested but they know very little about what we do, as there are only three places with specialist orthoptists in the country.

“To be able to see their enthusiasm and tell them all about this profession was a pleasure.”