Young Nantwich entrepreneur wins national Innovate UK award

A young entrepreneur from Nantwich has won a national award for an invention which helps visually impaired people.

Anthony Camu scooped the honour at this year’s Young Innovator Award winners, announced today by Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency.

He joins 62 other young people aged 18 to 30 with ideas to change the world.

And the 28-year-old will benefit from a £5,000 grant, one-on-one business coaching and an allowance to cover living costs.

Anthony is on a mission with his business Theia Guidance Systems to replace white canes for the visually impaired with a handheld sensing device.

It replicates the core functions of a guide dog, helping users follow paths and avoid obstacles.

The Young Innovators Awards recognise young people across the UK with great business ideas who have the potential to become successful entrepreneurs and future leaders in innovation.

Anthony said: “My team and I are on a mission at Theia Guidance Systems to reinvent travel and navigation for visually impaired people.

“Our system is stand-alone, providing a similar walking experience to a guide dog, and the option to travel without a white cane – all in a handheld device that doesn’t touch the ground.

“I’m deeply humbled to receive the young innovators award, and eagerly anticipate the expert mentorship and funding which will propel our growth.”

Now in its third year, Innovate UK’s Young Innovators programme supports high-potential young people from diverse backgrounds.

This year, half of the winners are women, around a third are Black, Asian or from another ethnic minority group, 17% have identified as disabled.

There are also multiple award winners in every region of the UK.

Ideas this year span everything from technology to physical and mental health and from sustainability to fashion.

Emily Nott, Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at Innovate UK, said: “2021 continued to be a challenging year of uncertainty.

“Which makes it even more extraordinary how many of the winners have made such progress on their ideas – undeterred and resolute in their passion to make a difference in their own unique way.

“Working alongside this year’s winners, Innovate UK will help them grow and develop their business idea to make the world a better, and more innovative place.

“We can’t wait to see what they achieve next.”

Indro Mukerjee, CEO of Innovate UK, said: “The innovation potential of this young age group is incredible.

“It’s a cohort that promises to bring energy, entrepreneurial flair and fresh perspectives to today’s big challenges.

“Our young innovators are also relatable role models, inspiring and showing the path to others, as they create economic and societal benefits through innovation – so that we can all see a fairer, more resilient and more productive society.”

If you’re an inspiring young innovator, check out how Innovate UK could support you here: https://ktn-uk.org/programme/young-innovators/