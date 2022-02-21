8 hours ago
Cheshire East Council to increase spending by more than £16million

in Human Interest / News / Politics February 21, 2022
spending - Council Tax hike - chief executive appointed

Cheshire East is proposing to increase spending on services by more than £16m in 2022/23 and is looking for an £11.8m increase in council tax to help fund it, writes Belinda Ryan.

The Medium Term Financial Strategy (budget) will be voted on at full council on Thursday (February 24).

If approved, Cheshire East’s share of the council tax bill for a Band D property will rise by 2.99% to £1,626.24.

A report due to go before Thursday’s meeting of the full council states the local authority proposes to increase overall net revenue spending on services by £16.6m to £327.7m in 2022/23.

The largest share of the cash will be spent on the council’s adults department, which includes social care and public health. This will get £120.8m.

The report states: “Central Government un-ringfenced grants will increase by £4.8m overall to £24m.

“Funding from council tax will need to increase by £11.8m, to £254.7m.

“To provide this essential funding for local services it will require a proposed council tax increase of 2.99% from £1,579.03 to £1,626.24 for a Band D property.”

Of that 2.99% council tax increase, 1% is ring-fenced for adult social care.

Cheshire East says those hardest hit by the spiralling cost of living will benefit from the changes to the council tax support scheme.

“In response to concerns over cost of living increase, the council tax support scheme has improved to protect families on low incomes from council tax increases,” states the report.

“Residents in the lowest income bands will see support increase from 75% to 80%, those on the lowest incomes, and in receipt of specified benefits, can receive 100% rebates.

“The estimated cost to the council is £1.4m in 2022/23, funded from Local Council Tax Support grant which was deliberately set aside for this purpose.”

According to the report, capital spending is forecast at £633.7m for the period 2022/23 to 2025/26, including £19m on improving the highways network.

The council’s general reserves will remain at £11.5m.

