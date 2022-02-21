8 hours ago
Fire crews tackle two bin fires in Nantwich in early hours

in Human Interest / Incident / News February 21, 2022
bin fires - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (3) (1)

Fire crews tackled two fires in bins within an hour of each other overnight, one inside the grounds of a Nantwich primary school.

It’s not confirmed whether the two incidents in early hours of Saturday are linked.

The first happened in a bin on Welsh Row at around 3.45am, and on-call firefighters from Nantwich put it out using a hose reel water jet.

Around an hour later, crews were then called to a large bin on fire on grounds of Millfields Primary on Marsh Lane in Nantwich.

Firefighters used a hose reel water jet to put out a fire in a large industrial-sized waste bin in the grounds of a primary school.

They were at the scene for around 20 minutes.

