Nantwich Town extend loan spell for Crewe youngster Robbins

Nantwich Town will have Joe Robbins on loan from Crewe Alexandra until the end of the 21/22 season.
The club announced today that their League One neighbours agreed to extend the loan period.
A Nantwich Town spokesperson said: “Since his debut against Stafford at the end of December, the young midfielder has grown in confidence and shown real quality in his nine appearances so far.
“His most recent match saw him score a superb hat-trick at Stalybridge, his first Dabbers goals.”
It means Robbins should feature for the Dabbers in the tough away fixture at South Shields this Saturday (February 26) and in the Cheshire derby at home to Witton Albion on Tuesday March 1.
Meanwhile, the 9th annual ‘Quiz Night’ took place in The Atherton & Associates Suite at Nantwich Town Football Club’s Optimum Pay Stadium on Friday.
The sold out event, with 19 teams, was organised by the Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA) to raise money for Nantwich Town Football Club.
The winning team won £80 while the losing team took home the Frank Hope Wooden Spoon.
The Quiz Night raised an impressive £362.
A representative from NTISA said: “Thank you to everyone involved in organising the quiz and everyone who came to the event.
“It was great to see the function room full for an NTISA fund-raising event.”
NTISA are a group of supporters who are passionate about Nantwich Town FC.
As well as attending games home and away, they organise fund-raising events such as race nights and quiz nights to raise much needed additional revenue for the club.
Since the NTISA formed in 2012 their fund-raising efforts have resulted in a tannoy system, amenity area by the Dabber Diner, a new ride-on lawn mower for ground staff and a disabled area, including ramp and shelter for disabled supporters at the Optimum Pay Stadium.
For further information relating to NTISA, visit https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/ntisa/
(Robbins photo courtesy of Mick Gretton, quiz night photo from NTISA)
