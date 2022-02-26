Vinyl DJ set to take place at Nantwich bar Ebenezer’s

A full vinyl DJ set will take place at Ebenezer’s Craft Beer & Gin in Nantwich on March 10, writes Jonathan White.

DJ Woody (Steve Wood) will play a curated live DJ set – ‘Long Time Gone’ – featuring soul, folk funk flavours, and mountain grooves.

Steve moved to Crewe in 1990 at the height of acid house and the Madchester scene to manage the Omega Music record shop on Market Street in Crewe.

He was a co-writer of The Charlatans fanzine ‘Looking For The Orange One’.

He has also been a DJ at Golden at the Void in Hanley and Sankeys in Manchester in the chill out rooms spinning downtempo Balearic, and funk n soul, as well as a DJ at the underground, Tropical Hotdog Payday club night in Manchester in the late 90s.

He spins everything from Neil Young to the Clash via Balearic gems and disco.

Expect a breath of chilled cosmic vibes, a dash of Balearic influences, some yacht rock and slow disco, country, soul and a plethora of funky folk from a time both long ago and yet still contemporary.

Nicholas Warren, from Ebenezer’s Craft Beer & Gin, said: “Steve’s bespoke mixes take you on a journey and go anywhere from laid back beach vibes to big sounding Soul.

“It’s definitely a craft and comes from a place of love, the perfect soundtrack for an afternoon or evening in Ebenezer’s.

“You’ll have tunes echoing around your head for days and will definitely leave you smiling.

“If you’re into music I’d suggest coming along.

“I’ve gotten into a lot of new music from hearing him and have discovered some fresh takes on some classics.”

The event will run from 7.30pm to 1030pm.