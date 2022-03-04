CEC works with Home Office to accept Ukrainian refugees

Cheshire East Council is working with the Home Office to offer places to live for Ukrainians seeking refuge following the invasion by Russia, writes Belinda Ryan.

Council leader Sam Corcoran said the council has a “very good track record” of welcoming Syrian refugees, unaccompanied asylum seeking children and Afghan interpreters and their families and providing them with both temporary and permanent accommodation.

“And we are prepared to support those who are seeking refuge from Ukraine,” he said.

Cllr Corcoran (Lab) said: “On March 1 the government announced the Ukraine family scheme and the local sponsorship scheme for Ukraine, which will provide additional support for Ukrainian nationals and their family members.

“Cheshire East Council is in daily conversation with the Home Office and, once we have the opportunity to act in the form of a resettlement programme, we are well positioned with our partners, agencies to support this humanitarian crisis within our borough.”

He told committee members Cheshire East had ordered Ukrainian flags to fly outside council buildings but the original supplier had cancelled the order because there has been such an increase in demand.

“So we hope to fly the Ukrainian flag shortly to show solidarity with Ukraine,” said Cllr Corcoran.

Cllr Nick Mannion (Lab) said it was important to remember people in other parts of the world were also suffering.

“Over the last weekend there were also airstrikes on residential properties in Eritrea, Somalia, Yemen and Syria,” said the Macclesfield councillor.

“And I think it’s important, just because Ukraine is the headline and it’s in Europe, we don’t forget that there are other people and families and communities suffering elsewhere in the world as well.”

For full details on application types, visit the gov.uk website here

Alongside this, an uncapped sponsored humanitarian visa route will allow sponsors, such as councils, communities or private sponsors, to bring people to the UK.

They will be able to work and the sponsor would provide housing and integration support.

Many local businesses in Nantwich and surrounding area have been accepting donations of items to be shipped out to Ukraine as well as for those refugees who will be welcomed in to the UK.

Cheshire East Council says it is not accepting any donations but is collating pledges of support in readiness for possible arrivals.

To pledge an offer of support, email [email protected]

To donate items, contact the following independent drop-off points

● Rotary Club, Glebe Farm, Peel Lane, Astbury, Congleton CW12 4RQ. Contact Mark Bailey on 07722 008421

● Donatable at Qualkem Ltd, Macon Way, Crewe CW1 6YU. Contact Gareth Williams on 07739551720.

For any financial contributions, see links below:

● Disasters Emergency Committee, Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which provides food, water, shelter and healthcare to refugees and displaced families. Donations will be match funded by the government up to a total of £20m – donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

● The British Red Cross, which has launched an appeal to help the Ukrainian Red Cross to provide food, medicine, clothing and shelter, as well as first aid training in bomb shelters – donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal

● The UNHCR refugee agency, which is funding emergency shelters, repairs for homes damaged by shelling, emergency cash assistance, psychological support and warm clothing – Donate to UK for UNHCR (unrefugees.org.uk)

● Unicef, the UN children’s charity, which is helping to ensure families have clean water and food and that child health and protection services continue – www.unicef.org.uk/donate/donate-now-to-protect-children-in-ukraine/

● Save the Children, which is providing cash assistance, food and other support to refugees crossing into Romanian and Lithuania, as well as in Ukraine itself. Donate to our Ukraine Crisis Appeal | Save the Children UK

(Pic free to use licence from Pixabay)