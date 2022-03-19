19 hours ago
Nantwich Triathlon Club sweeps board at regional awards

in Other sports / Sport March 19, 2022
Triathlon Awards

Nantwich Triathlon Club swept up at the Triathlon England Regional Awards.

After just 18 months, the club and its organiser Paul McIntyre won several North West accolades.

They won Club of the Year, while Paul won Participation Coach of the Year, and also Inclusivity Award.

Paul said: “We didn’t win a national one as we were against nine other regions and some very experienced clubs and individuals.

“But given we have been going 18 months and despite Covid we are really pleased as a club just to be up at this level.

“I still pinch myself and wonder how our small club has come so far so quickly.

“Thank you very much to the kind, loyal and supportive people who nominated me.

“But at the same time I would not have the privilege of leading our wonderful club without the efforts and great attitudes of all of you.”

The TE Awards is comprised of two selection stages – each of the 10 regions in England choose their regional winners who then go forward to a national panel to decide the overall winners in each award category.

The North West Committee reviewed nominations received in available categories, and announced winners for the region – including three honours for Nantwich.

