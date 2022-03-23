Nantwich Concert Band launches two new music groups

Nantwich Concert Band (NCB) has launched two new music groups for young musicians, starting this May.

NCB regularly hosts concerts in local venues, performing in the town square and providing entertainment at events such as Nantwich Food Festival.

Now they have set up a Junior Band (for beginners) and a Youth Band (Grade 2+) for under-18s who play woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

Both bands are open to school-aged children and will rehearse at Highfields Academy in Nantwich on Sunday mornings in term-time.

The first rehearsal is scheduled for Sunday May 8.

The groups will receive support from the Love Music Trust, the lead partner and fund holder for the music education hub for Cheshire East.

And they will be overseen by NCB musical director Nick Birch, an alumnus of the Royal Northern College of Music and brass specialist who teaches in schools throughout Nantwich and Cheshire East.

The Concert Band rehearses on Wednesday evenings and is open to players of all ages.

A spokesperson said: “We recommend joining with at least grade 3 (or equivalent) standard.

“New members are always welcome; please get in touch if you’re like to join us.

“We are especially eager to hear from brass players and have a vacancy for a drummer.”

For more details visit www.nantwichband.co.uk or email [email protected]