2 hours ago
Fire crews battle blaze in ground floor Nantwich flat
7 hours ago
“Quality assurance officers” to inspect Cheshire East road repairs
23 hours ago
Cheshire Police Crime Commissioner defends 33% pay rise for deputy
1 day ago
Lorry driver critical after HGVs collide on A534 at Faddiley
2 days ago
Man jailed for stealing GPS navigation systems at Cheshire farm
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Concert Band launches two new music groups

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews March 23, 2022
Nantwich Concert Band

Nantwich Concert Band (NCB) has launched two new music groups for young musicians, starting this May.

NCB regularly hosts concerts in local venues, performing in the town square and providing entertainment at events such as Nantwich Food Festival.

Now they have set up a Junior Band (for beginners) and a Youth Band (Grade 2+) for under-18s who play woodwind, brass and percussion instruments.

Both bands are open to school-aged children and will rehearse at Highfields Academy in Nantwich on Sunday mornings in term-time.

The first rehearsal is scheduled for Sunday May 8.

The groups will receive support from the Love Music Trust, the lead partner and fund holder for the music education hub for Cheshire East.

And they will be overseen by NCB musical director Nick Birch, an alumnus of the Royal Northern College of Music and brass specialist who teaches in schools throughout Nantwich and Cheshire East.

The Concert Band rehearses on Wednesday evenings and is open to players of all ages.

A spokesperson said: “We recommend joining with at least grade 3 (or equivalent) standard.

“New members are always welcome; please get in touch if you’re like to join us.

“We are especially eager to hear from brass players and have a vacancy for a drummer.”

For more details visit www.nantwichband.co.uk or email [email protected]

Nantwich Concert Band expands

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings