FEATURE: 4 steps to finding success studying abroad

Getting on a plane all alone to jet off to a new adventure after high school is exciting but incredibly daunting.

Studying abroad is a huge life change and many students feel a serious pressure to be successful and make the most of their time away.

First of all, keep in mind that there is no right or wrong way of doing this journey – each student has their own path and their own goals.

Regardless of what those goals are, here are a few things you’ll need to do if you want to have a successful and fulfilling study abroad experience.

Choose the Right School

Naturally, the university itself is the most important part of this experience – the main goal of your journey is to achieve a degree.

This means that choosing the right school is crucial for your academics, your future career and for your own happiness.

Be sure to research universities in the UK, Europe, Canada and wherever else you might be interested in studying.

Get an idea of the courses offered, tuition fees and the culture and atmosphere of the schools you’re considering before you register.

Research the Country

Next, it’s a good idea to be well-acquainted with the country, culture, language and other details before you board your flight and begin your journey.

Understanding a little about where you’re going to be living for the next few years of your life will help you settle in.

If you have the time, try to learn some basics of the language, learn about the culture and food, and even look up exciting landmarks and attractions you’ll want to visit.

This activity will help you feel more prepared and get you excited for the journey ahead.

Budget Carefully

Your budget and how you handle your money will play a huge role in how ‘successful’ you view your experience.

If you never have enough money to travel and experience new things around you, or even end up unable to pay tuition fees, this could end in disaster and you won’t feel very successful.

Try to plan your spending carefully and work well with your money.

Finding a part-time job is a great way to earn a little extra cash to help you pay for tuition or allow you to enjoy more of the special moments of your study abroad experience.

Break Free of Your Comfort Zone

An important part of this journey is pushing yourself beyond your boundaries, which can apply to almost any situation.

You’ll want to push yourself to meet new challenges in your degree and academic environment.

Get out of your comfort zone socially and push yourself to meet new people – you could make friends for life.

Exploring new places will also take courage and self-exploration, especially if you’re doing any of your travelling alone.

All of these things will be beneficial to your experience, but will also give you skills and experience that will help you throughout the rest of your life.

