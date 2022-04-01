Fire crews tackle chimney fire in Wybunbury

Fire crews tackled a chimney fire in Wybunbury.
The incident happened last night (March 31) at around 6.30pm at a property on Gorsey Bank Crescent.
A fire crew from Nantwich attended the blaze which involved a log burner.
The crew used specialist chimney rods to get a spray of water to the area and a thermal imaging camera to check the fire was out inside the cavity.
The log burner was also removed to outside.
A Cheshire Fire spokesperson said: “We would urge all householders who have a real fire in their home to read our advice on the website to prevent a chimney fire occurring.”
