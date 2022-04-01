6 hours ago
Cheshire East Council unveils support for Ukrainian refugees
1 day ago
Former World Darts champion Hankey charged with sexual assault
2 days ago
Safety over crossing delays opening of new A51 Reaseheath bypass
2 days ago
Cheshire East Council struggling to fill 75 care provider vacancies
3 days ago
Free Covid-19 testing in Cheshire East to end on Friday April 1st
Fire crews tackle chimney fire in Wybunbury

in Village News / Wybunbury April 1, 2022
chjmney - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Fire crews tackled a chimney fire in Wybunbury.

The incident happened last night (March 31) at around 6.30pm at a property on Gorsey Bank Crescent.

A fire crew from Nantwich attended the blaze which involved a log burner.

The crew used specialist chimney rods to get a spray of water to the area and a thermal imaging camera to check the fire was out inside the cavity.

The log burner was also removed to outside.

A Cheshire Fire spokesperson said: “We would urge all householders who have a real fire in their home to read our advice on the website to prevent a chimney fire occurring.”

