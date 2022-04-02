Nantwich man who died in crash during police pursuit named

A man who died following a collision on the A51 in Nantwich during a police pursuit has been named as Paul Parker.

Paul, 40, from Nantwich, was the driver of a Range Rover involved in the incident at around 11.30pm on Thursday March 24.

He was driving on Chester Road in the direction of Chester when the crash happened.

Paul (pictured) was declared dead at the scene.

It happened between A534 Cuckoo Lane (Burford Crosswords) and Mill Pool Lane (Barbridge).

Cheshire Police said that the incident started when the Range Rover failed to stop for officers, triggering a pursuit.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said today: “Paul’s family have asked for privacy at this time to allow them space to grieve.”

An investigation into the collision remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Constabulary via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ quoting IML 1230078 or call 101.

In line with normal procedure, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

An IOPC spokesperson said today: “We are independently investigating the circumstances of a fatal collision in Cheshire on 24 March following a police pursuit.

“We were made aware of the incident by Cheshire Police after a Range Rover, which had failed to stop for officers, left the road while travelling on the A51 towards Chester at around 11.30pm and ended up in a field.

“A 40-year-old man was seriously injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“IOPC investigators attended the scene and the police post-incident procedures and will be conducting further inquiries.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident.”