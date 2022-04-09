Nantwich and Scarborough fans raised more than £200 for Ukraine

Members of the Rotary Club of Nantwich helped to collect more than £200 for Ukraine families at during the recent game between Nantwich Town and Scarborough.

Dabbers and Scarborough supporters have raised £229.76 for the Rotary Foundation UK Ukraine Relief Fund.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club said: “We would like to pass on their thanks to both Nantwich and Scarborough supporters for their generosity in donating to help people affected by the war and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.”

(Pic by Jonathan White)