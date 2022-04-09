Plans for new commercial park at Alvaston in Nantwich

Plans have been submitted for a new commercial business park at Alvaston on the outskirts of Nantwich, writes Belinda Ryan.

Blok (UK) Ltd wants to build six office blocks with parking for 153 cars on the 2.73 acre grassland site north of the Alvaston roundabout.

The applicant says a market report revealed the supply of similar office space within the area is very limited and the proposed development will help to meet prospective high demand.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant states: “The proposed business park development comprises of six two-storey buildings, with an intended Class B1 commercial office use.

“Scheme proposals are set to include the formation of a new site access off the existing private access road that branches from the north arm of Alvaston roundabout.

“Within the new development boundaries linking footpaths, roads and associated car parking allocations are proposed to afford appropriate and inclusive access.

“The scheme also includes soft landscape planting and mitigation strategies that maintain and reinforce boundary treatments.”

It adds: “The proposed development site is positioned well for staff and visitors, with it being in close proximity to Nantwich town centre, the A51 Nantwich Bypass and the A530 Middlewich Road.”

Concerns have been raised by Alvaston Business Park about the access and the power supply.

A letter posted on Cheshire East’s planning portal, from a representative of Alvaston Business Park, states: “Even at present the vehicular access to the roundabout is difficult with the bulk of the traffic coming along the bypass.

“The access to the bypass road needs to be significantly enhanced.”

It also says the privately owned access road is in poor condition and ‘adding six offices will totally undermine the road condition’ and adds: “Power supply to the business park is at present limited.

“We would ask the council to make sure the developer has an adequate additional supply.”

The application, number 22/0720N, can be viewed on the planning portal on the Cheshire East Council website.

The closing date for comments is April 27.

(Image courtesy of Google Maps)