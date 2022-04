A car fire on a busy road near Nantwich caused delays earlier today.

The vehicle blaze broke out on the A51 Nantwich Road in Wardle at around 10.45am today (April 11).

Cheshire firefighters say the vehicle was well alight when the crew arrived at the scene.

One hose reel jet was used to put the fire out.

The vehicle was then monitored using a thermal imaging camera.

Cheshire Police also attended the incident to manage traffic while the fire was extinguished.