Annual football match at Crewe Alex raises thousands for cancer charity

Winning team captain Ashley Scoffin of Red Alex Shirts sprays a bottle of bubbly in celebration (1)

A second annual charity football match took place at the home of Crewe Alexandra has helped raise more than £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support, writes Jonathan White.

The first match, last May 2021, was organised by club announcer and lifelong fan Andrew Scoffin, to raise funds for The Christie.

Andrew passed away last July after a long battle with cancer.

This year’s game – named the ‘Andrew Scoffin Memorial Match’ – was organised by Andrew’s two sons, Ashley and Warren.

Event organisers and brothers Warren & Ashley Scoffin after the celebrations at full-time (1)
Event organisers and brothers Warren and Ashley at full time

The compere for the evening was Crewe Alex stadium announcer, John Rodgers.

There was a minute’s applause prior to kick-off in memory of Andrew with all the players standing around the centre circle.

A selection of Andrew’s most favourite music was played at the start and end of the match.

The teams were split into ‘Red Crewe Alex Shirts past and present’ and ‘Crewe Alex Away Shirts past and present’.

Ashley and Warren captained the teams.

Full-time - all the players together (1)

The Red Alex Shirts team was: Ashley Scoffin (goalkeeper), Andy Stubbs, Jake Edge, Josh Hewitt, Dan Taylor, Justin Manini, Ben Gilbert, Nick Gregory, Elliot Osborne, Jordan Amson, Dean Huxley (goalkeeper), Mike Nolan, Jonny Parkes, Jordan Sheldon, Kyle Proudman, Daniel Sanderson, Harry Maclennan, Josh Briggs, Daniel Socha, Deon Chesters, Dave Adams.

The Alex Away Shirts team was: Ryan Briddon (goalkeeper), Thomas Bilsborough, Jem Cornes, Craig Fisher, Neil Bergin, Will Bailey, Darren Lockett, Louis Everall, Daniel Prince, Warren Scoffin, Steve Hagyard, Gareth Griffiths, Martin Cooper, Russ Phillips, Michael Large, Duncan McCann, Matt Doyle, Phil Dorricott, Andy Jewkes, Konnor Edge, Elliott Lane (goalkeeper), James Hill.

Match officials were Ben Guildford (Referee), Ben Carter (Assistant referee), and Ben Minshall (Assistant referee).

On full-time, winning team captain Ashley of Red Alex Shirts received the Andrew Scoffin Memorial Trophy and sprayed a bottle of bubbly in celebration.

Pre-match - applause in memory of Andrew Scoffin (1)
Pre-match – applause in memory of Andrew Scoffin

Ashley and Warren said: “It’s nice dad started something before he sadly passed away, something we can do every year in his memory, and where better than Crewe Alexandra his home and biggest love.

“It’s nice to be able to raise money for any cancer charity and dad was recognised for that throughout his battle.

“People in tough times have been so generous with their donations which shows great respect to dad.

“A huge thankyou to Crewe Alexandra for playing host to this fantastic fixture.

“The friendly rivalry with us both being captains is great and it now stands at one win each.”

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Deon Chesters scores for Red Alex Shirts past Ryan Briddon (1)
Deon Chesters scores for Red Alex Shirts past Ryan Briddon
Ryan Briddon makes a fingertip save for Alex Away Shirts (1)
Ryan Briddon makes a fingertip save for Alex Away Shirts
Opposition players Daniel Sanderson and Gareth Griffith fight for the ball (1)
Opposition players Daniel Sanderson and Gareth Griffith fight for the ball
Red Alex Shirts captain & goalkeeper Ashley Scoffin scores the first goal of the match from the penalty spot (1)
Red Alex Shirts captain & goalkeeper Ashley Scoffin scores first goal from the penalty spot
Andrew Scoffin when he was the Crewe Alexandra Football Club stadium announcer (1)
Andrew Scoffin
