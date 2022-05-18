Shavington and Nantwich Town councillor is new Cheshire East Mayor

The new Mayor of Cheshire East is Nantwich Town councillor and Shavington ward borough councillor David Marren.

Cllr Marren takes over the chains of office from outgoing Mayor, Cllr Sarah Pochin, who represents Bunbury ward.

The new mayor praised council staff for pandemic work and says he will raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

Cllr Marren was handed the chain of office today (Wednesday May 18) during a ceremony in the Tenants’ Hall at Tatton Park.

He becomes the 12th mayor of the borough and takes office after two Covid interrupted years during which many civic engagements had to be cancelled or postponed.

Cllr Marren was proposed by Cllr Arthur Moran, from Nantwich, and seconded by Cllr Suzie Akers-Smith.

The event was attended by members of the council and a number of town mayors from around the borough.

Cllr Marren said: “The last two years have been very difficult ones for everyone, and I would like to pay tribute to the council’s achievements in supporting the Cheshire East community through Covid.

“I pay particular tribute to our staff, who have worked tremendously hard in very difficult circumstances.

“As a former local government officer, myself, I can appreciate the challenges that they have had and continue to have.”

He paid tribute to outgoing mayor Cllr Pochin, for organising the vigil for Ukraine soon after the Russian invasion.

And he added that he would be using his term in office to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

He hoped to “shine a light” on the many amazing charities and community organisations in the borough, the inspirational schools and youth groups and the thousands of volunteers and innovative businesses to celebrate their achievements and raise their profile.

Cllr Marren, a former mayor of Nantwich, is a long-standing member of the council and was first elected in 2011.

He has sat on several committees and will now stand down as a director of Orbitas, the council’s arms-length bereavement services company.

His wife Belinda becomes his consort and the ceremony, was attended by his son Paul and daughter Joanne.

Cllr Rod Fletcher (Alsager), will serve as deputy mayor but was unable to attend today’s ceremony.

Donations to the mayor’ charity can be made via: Barclays Bank – Sort Code 20-24-41; Acct No 83725464