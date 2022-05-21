“Idiosyncrasies” exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

“Idiosyncrasies”, a new free exhibition by Outline Art, has opened in the Millennium Gallery at Nantwich Museum to run until Saturday July 16.

Outline Art are a group of professional artists who live on the Cheshire East and Staffordshire borders.

In their latest exhibition, artists have reflected on their own idiosyncrasies and individual practices.

Offering the visitor a mini retrospective of their work from the past few years, as well as some current pieces, each member has included dialogue explaining something of the processes which are particular to them and their work.

It includes information about research, exploration of ideas, methods, materials and techniques.

The exhibition includes painting, mixed media, print, textiles and photography.

Entry to both the Museum and exhibition is free and some of Outline Art’s artwork is available to purchase.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.