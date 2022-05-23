READER’S LETTER: CEC and Bentley should work together during roadworks

Dear Editor,

Construction of the North West Crewe Package (NWCP) started on 9th May 2022.

On completion of NWCP in November 2023 it promises to ease congestion and improve access to Leighton Hospital and bring opportunities housing developments and for local businesses to expand.

There will be various closures in place on the roads surrounding Leighton Hospital and Middlewich Road is already closed between Smithy Lane and Pyms Lane.

Therefore, some ambulances to/from Leighton Hospital are forced to divert onto longer and more congested routes.

I don’t understand why Cheshire East Council and Bentley Motors can’t work together to allow ambulances accessing Leighton Hospital to pass through the Bentley Motors Campus during the 80 week construction of NWCP.

The Campus is currently only accessible to Bentley Motors workers, so Pyms Lane and Sunnybank Road are closed to all other users including ambulances.

Whilst I appreciate Bentley Motors contribution to the town of Crewe as its largest employer, I find it frustrating that ambulances are not permitted through their premises.

I recently spoke to an North West Ambulance Service paramedic who bluntly told me that “people in Audlem will die” due to delays in accessing Leighton Hospital due to NWCP.

I hope common sense prevails soon.

Regards

Jonathan White

Wistaston