Residents petition CEC over pothole-ridden Wrenbury roads

Fed-up road users in Wrenbury have launched a petition to get this busy pothole-ridden rural road re-surfaced.

It comes after residents believe Cheshire East Council had the funds to do the work on Station Road and Wrenbury Road last year – but then diverted the money elsewhere.

Now villagers have launched a petition which they intend to send along with a formal complaint to Cheshire East Council chief executive Lorraine O’Donnell.

Parish councils of Wrenbury, Marbury, Sound and Newhall met with Cheshire East highways recently to put their case across.

Oly Lowe, of Wrenbury Parish, said: “From the meeting we ascertained that Highways had funding to undertake the repairs and resurfacing to this stretch of road last year (requiring two sections of drains to be repaired and the lengths resurfaced) – but the funding was reallocated elsewhere in the borough due to the road being designated as a low priority “unclassified road”.

“Funding to repair this stretch – opposite Gorse’s and near the Weaver – is allocated this financial year before April 2023, but the work is not yet scheduled and could again be reallocated.”

More than 650 people have already signed the e-petition, which will be online until the end of May.

“At that point the petition will be sent along with a formal complaint to Cheshire East’s Chief Executive,” added Oly.

The “pan parish” group formed by local villages did get action on some of the flooding issues affecting rural lanes, added Mr Lowe.

“But while we were keen to push making Station/Wrenbury Rd and Cholmondeley/Nantwich Rd B-roads and 7.5T weight limited (due to constant damage to the listed canal lifting bridge and being used as a rat run by lorries going towards Chester), Highways management suggested that it would not make a difference to maintenance standards.

“We’ve now been informed otherwise.

“Wrenbury is the only Local Service Centre in Cheshire East with no A or B roads.

“Hence ours roads are often appalling due to lower maintenance standards and maybe why the A530 road junction at the Aston end – a known deadly accident black spot – and two dangerous bends between Aston and Wrenbury, are permitted to persist.

“It’s our understanding that B Road designation would allow Cheshire East to tap into additional central government funding, which is based upon number

of miles of A and B roads.

“So we’re at a loss as to why Highways haven’t done this previously.”

You can view and sign the petition here https://chng.it/hVqkThqVQs

We contacted Cheshire East Council for their comments on May 24 and are still awaiting a reply.

*So we ask – is this the worst road in Cheshire East? If you know a road that’s even worse than this, send in your pics to [email protected]