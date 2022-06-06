Canal & River Trust launches Cheshire “Let’s Walk” scheme

Canal & River Trust has launched a new series of Let’s Walk programmes and social rambles across Cheshire.

The scheme aims to build on the success of the charity’s three-year “Active Waterways” project.

The Active Waterways project, funded by a Sport England National Lottery grant, attracted nearly 400 people over 55 to meet up for regular walks along the county’s waterways.

It improved people’s mental and physical health, reduce isolation, encourage new friendships and provide opportunities to learn more about the area’s rich waterway heritage.

In the final 12-week programme 55 new participants enjoyed walking, cycling, canoeing, mindfulness, litter picking and heritage-themed activities at different locations across Cheshire.

Now a new series of weekly morning waterway walks will take place with different groups based in Nantwich, Northwich, Chester, Macclesfield and Ellesmere Port.

Starting the week after the Jubilee bank holiday, the social rambles are graded ‘easy’ and will be open to everyone from the age of 18 upwards.

And for inactive adults wishing to gain confidence and join a more structured programme, Let’s Walk will be returning with a 12 week programme from 11 July onwards.

All walks should be booked in advance on the Canal & River Trust website.

Poppy Learman, Active Waterways project manager with the Canal & River Trust, said: “We are thrilled with the success of Active Waterways and the difference the project has made to so many people’s lives, particularly during the pandemic.

“We recognise many older people lost confidence in going out and about as a result of successive lockdowns.

“Loneliness or isolation were major problems, so the group activities were designed to bring people under similar circumstances together.

“Sport England research shows that inactivity among over 55s is responsible for just as many deaths as smoking.

“Over 65% of participants thought the sessions had encouraged them to become more active and we are delighted that all 19 volunteer group leaders have decided to remain with the Trust as volunteer organisers, which is a fantastic outcome.”

Vicki Birch, the Trust’s North West participation, health and wellbeing manager, is welcoming volunteer leaders and participants to the Trust’s wider Let’s Walk programme.

She said: “Life truly is better by water and we are delighted to continue the brilliant work started by the Active Waterways project by harnessing that enthusiasm into future waterside walking programmes.

“We would encourage anyone who wants to improve their health and wellbeing to get in touch and join us on the new weekly saunters exploring the county’s beautiful waterways.”

For more information or to reserve a place on the social rambles or Let’s Walk programme in Cheshire, go to

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/canal-amp-river-trust-north-west-33409711283