Acton Church hosts weekend of Platinum Jubilee events

St Mary’s Church in Acton hosted two royal-themed events during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with an exhibition and a Tea at the Tower community café, writes Jonathan White.

Both events were free entry, with donations received, and started with an exhibition on Saturday illustrating key events throughout Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

The exhibition inside the church featured children’s royal artwork, the nation’s favourite cakes and bakes, a celebration of Royal photos, dresses from local family weddings over 70 years, numerous fashionable hats, models of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom – crown, orb and sceptre, honorary military positions held in the United Kingdom by the Queen, the 14 UK Prime Ministers who have served the Queen from Churchill to Johnson, Royal Family tree, The Servant Queen and the King she Serves, the Queen’s horses, the Queen’s royal residences, Royal needlework, and a recreation of the Queen’s garden party.

Outside there was a treasure hunt, and a display of four classic country coaches outside the Grade II* listed ‘Glebe House’ adjacent to the church.

Contributors to the exhibition included Acton CE Primary Academy, The Art Space (The Marina Gallery, Nantwich), Acton and Reaseheath Women’s Institute, Haughton, Faddiley and District Women’s Institute, Jude and the Age UK charity shop Nantwich, Messy Church, and members of the St Mary’s Acton congregation.

On Sunday, there was a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee themed version of the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café.

There were a range of drinks, cakes, and sandwiches with seating and tables available throughout the church including under the tower, nave, extra aisles, chancel, and sanctuary.

A five-piece Jubilee folk band, ‘Friends of Acton’ kept the atmosphere buzzing with vibrant excitement.

Jessica Thayer (mezzo soprano), gave a moving rendition of Jerusalem and Rule Britannia before bringing the audience to their feet with a rousing, ‘National Anthem’. Duke of Edinburgh awarded, Keir Williams organised a game of Rounders in the rear garden of ‘Glebe House’.

Several people came wearing red, white and blue and there were also attendees dressed as a Queen, a King and wearing a Royal bonnet.

A best ‘crown’ competition was judged for both children and adults. Visitors could enjoy the royal-themed exhibition, vintage country buses.

The Nantwich firefighters brought their Fire Engine too.

There was also a Platinum Jubilee Church service in the church in the morning.

The exterior of the church was bedecked with red, white and blue bunting with the Union Jack flying atop the tower, whilst inside the church there was bunting from the flags of British Commonwealth countries.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “Acton Church and their community never cease to amaze me.

“Their teamwork and creativity are a joy to witness.

“This two-day event has been a spectacular success, marking this historic occasion as one to remember always.”