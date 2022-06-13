7 hours ago
Memories buried in time capsule at Acton Primary Academy

in Acton / Village News June 13, 2022
Acton C of E Primary time capsule

Acton youngsters made sure special memories of today will not be forgotten after burying a time capsule in the grounds of Acton C of E Primary Academy.

The school, near Nantwich, created a project which has preserved memorabilia from the Platinum Jubilee and school life in 2022.

Children and staff came up with ideas of what to put in the capsule.

And further contributions were made by parent and teacher association Friends of Acton School (FOAS) and St Mary’s Church before it was buried at a ceremony in the school grounds.

Headteacher Rachael McKinlay said: “The children really enjoyed being involved in the project – particularly the burial of the capsule!

“Inside the capsule was the school badge, a newspaper, photos of every class, leaflets from St Mary’s church, a lateral flow test and a mask, and letters from the Head Boy and Head Girl, FOAS and myself.

“Governor Philip Percival has donated Jubilee benches and a tree to create a nice area where the capsule was buried.

“After the ceremony the children enjoyed a whole school picnic and games.

“It was a privilege to be part of such a memorable celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and our wonderful school.

“Having all the community involved made it even more special. I hope in years to come those who find the capsule find the contents informative.”

Acton CofE Primary Academy is part of North West Academies Trust (NWAT), which runs schools across Cheshire and Shropshire.

(Pic: Acton headteacher Rachael McKinlay with head girl Freya Harris, head boy Andrew Massey and the time capsule)

