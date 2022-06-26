Nantwich disability football in fundraising appeal for new kits

Nantwich Town Disability Football (NTDF) have launched an appeal to buy new kits ahead of their new season, writes Jonathan White.
The award-winning club, which provides football sessions for all ages and all disabilities, is based at Nantwich Town and plays on the Applewood Arena 3G astroturf pitch.
Now they are looking to purchase new kits for the upcoming season for its three teams Nantwich Town Cubs, Nantwich Town PAN, and Nantwich Town Wolves.
The new kits are required for Nantwich Town Cubs so they all have the same kit to train in, for Nantwich Town PAN as they require match kits for the League they are entering in September, and for Nantwich Town Wolves as the kits have wear and tear and new players are joining.
The total cost is £2,900 and over £2,000 has already been raised. A NTDF GoFundMe page has been set up here.
Craig Acton, Nantwich Town Disability Football, said: “We are currently hoping to purchase new kits for the upcoming season for our under 16s, adult pan-disability and visually impaired football teams. We need your help.
“Please give anything you can. It will all be gratefully appreciated.”
Nantwich Town Cubs (under 16s) have their coaching session every Sunday (4-5pm).
The session is aimed at under 16s male or female with any form of physical or mental disability.
The aim is to create a fun environment for all and to nurture the children’s abilities to feed into the adult session when they turn 16.
Nantwich Town PAN (adult pan-disability team) have their coaching session every Friday (7-8pm).
The session is aimed at any person male or female aged 16 or over, who has any form of disability physical or mental.
The session is for any level of footballing ability and are for those who want to improve their footballing skills and want to compete in an Ability Counts Football League.
Nantwich Town Wolves (visually impaired) meet every Friday (7-8pm).
This is a visually impaired specific team that plays in the National Partially Sighted Football League and are a competitive team with players of mixed abilities.
They welcome any players male or female over the age of 16 with a registered eye condition.
The three teams all are sponsored by local disability company Direct Access and feature a wide range of disabilities including autism, visual impairments, heart conditions, PTSD, anxiety and depression.
