Nantwich Seals enjoy success in pool at British Masters

Members of the Nantwich Seals swimming club enjoyed success at the recent British Masters event in Scotland.

In total, nine Masters qualified and a team of four attended the Championships at Aberdeen Sports Village.

The British Masters Championships is the highest level of competition in Great Britain where Britain’s fastest Masters swimmers from all the home nations compete in a long course competition

Nantwich Athletes competing were Lilli Tomkinson, Steve Morris, Emma Duff and Tom Booth.

Lilli competed in 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

Steve competed in 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke.

Emma took part in 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle.

Tom competed in 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

As well as the individual events, they competed in the 4 x 100m mixed relay team event.

A Seals spokesperson said: “Great swims were had by all and eight out of 13 individual personal best times were gained!”

Meanwhile, Jack Wimpenny competed in the Junior Para National Championships at the Alan Higgs Centre in Coventry.

Jack competed in 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke in his S8 classification and gained personal best times in all his events.

The competition was held as a multi-discipline competition with 60 young athletes competing from clubs across England.

Anyone interested in joining Nantwich Seals can find out more at www.nantwichseals.co.uk

Any local businesses keen to sponsor the club which is run fully by volunteers can also find out more on the website.