REVIEW: “Anything For Love” at Crewe Lyceum

Crewe Lyceum rocked on Saturday night as Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love hit the stage with a tribute to Meat Loaf, writes Claire Faulkner.

The theatre was packed with fans, everyone was there for a good time and the atmosphere felt great.

Greeting the audience, Steinman encouraged them to sing along, have fun and enjoy the evening.

The show he said, was about the songs and the music given to us by Meat Loaf and writer Jim Steinman, and from what I saw the audience loved every minute of it.

There were so many well known and loved songs packed into the show, and when Steinman was joined on stage by Lorraine Crosby the show went to a whole new level.

Both powerful singers, they complimented each other and sounded brilliant together.

Particular highlights of the show for me were Dead Ringer for Love and I’d Do Anything for Love (But I won’t do that).

Steinman is a brilliant showman, who led the production with ease and confidence, dealing with hecklers whilst ensuring the audience were enjoying the evening.

The show was expertly staged and produced. The musicians were amazing, and you could tell they enjoyed what they were doing and were also fans of the music they were playing.

Lighting and special effects were used to highlight the music but didn’t overpower it.

A brilliant show celebrating amazing music and talent, and well deserving of the standing ovation given.

If you missed this, Steinman will be returning to the Lyceum in February with the show Vampires Rock which features over 30 classic rock anthems, and from what I’ve heard its not to be missed.

For more details on all Crewe Lyceum’s forthcoming shows, visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk