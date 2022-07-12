Beaver babies in Cheshire for first time in over 400 years

A new young beaver has been spotted at Hatchmere Nature Reserve in Delamere – the first time beavers have bred in Cheshire in more than 400 years.

This young beaver – known as a kit – is the offspring of a pair of Eurasian beavers named Rowan and Willow.

They were released into an enclosed site next to Hatchmere nature reserve back in November 2020 as part of a five-year project.

Since their release, the pair have transformed a key area into a wetland haven with dams and lodges.

The beavers natural behaviour in creating dams and holding water is encouraging previously unseen species into the area such as Kingfisher, stoats and a whole host of waterfowl.

Kevin Feeney, Reserves Manager for Hatchmere, said: “The future of Hatchmere nature reserve is looking very positive since we released Rowan and Willow into back in 2020.

“The dams and wetlands they have created are helping us to reach our project aims to improve water quality within the catchment and help reverse the decline in Cheshire’s Wildlife.

“Monitoring is ongoing, the public’s support is inspiring and the arrival of the first beaver kit to be born in Cheshire for over 400 years is a real milestone that couldn’t have been achieved without our supporters.”

England is one of the world’s most nature-depleted countries and beavers offer a chance to reverse a decline in wildlife by allowing nature to restore itself.

The government’s decision to allow a wild population of beavers to remain in the river Otter in East Devon has reinforced the importance of bringing these animals back into England’s countryside.

Their dams worked as natural flood-defences, helping to reduce the risk of homes flooding downstream.

The Cheshire Wildlife Trust project is one of 25 beaver reintroductions in England, with other sites in the South West, Kent, Gloucestershire, East Anglia and Yorkshire.

The Trust is appealing for donations to continue their work to bring beavers back to Cheshire and monitor benefits they have for nature’s recovery.

Anyone wishing to be part of bringing beavers back to Cheshire can support by visiting cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/beaver-appeal

(Images by Melanie Baker)