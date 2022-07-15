Transport for Wales have cancelled its Shrewsbury-Crewe rail services via Nantwich during the 2-day “red alert” heatwave next week.

The route is one of several which TfW are cancelling as the region is set to bake in soaring temperatures of up to 36-37 degrees.

All TfW services Shrewsbury – Crewe, Shrewsbury – Birmingham, Crewe – Manchester, Conwy Valley line, Chester – Liverpool and Chester – Manchester have been cancelled on July 18 and 19.

Forecasters issued the first ever “red extreme heat warning” for large parts of south and central England, all the way up to Cheshire.

It’s feared the extreme heat will impact on rail lines and overhead lines.

Colin Lea, TfW’s Planning and Performance Director, said: “The extreme weather that we are set to see on 18 and 19 July is likely to pose a risk of serious illness or danger to life, particularly in the West Midlands and North West England where temperatures will be at their highest.

“We strongly advise customers to carefully consider whether their journey is necessary, check before travelling in case of changes to services, and allow more time for any journeys they need to make.”

People have been warned to stay indoors and in shade out of the sun, and to avoid travel.

A national emergency has been declared as temperatures could hit 40C (104F) in England – the highest ever recorded temperature.

The warning means there is a risk to life, covers an area including London, Manchester and York on Monday and Tuesday.

The UK Health Security Agency has also issued its highest level four heat alert to health and care bodies.

It warned illness and death could occur “among the fit and healthy”.

Downing Street said the alert was being treated as a national emergency, with officials continuing to meet on Friday and over the weekend to discuss the response.

It is the first time a red heat warning has been issued for parts of the UK, although the extreme heat warning system was only introduced in 2021.