Voting opens for 21st Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Awards

Voting has opened for this year’s Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Awards.

The awards, which make a return after Covid-enforced break, celebrate the best restaurants, pubs, producers, and shops in Cheshire as voted by the public.

Each category is open for the public to nominate anyone they chose from the local area.

Taste Cheshire CEO Briony Wilson said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the food and drink awards back to the county.

“We have been asked constantly since lockdown about them and everyone is so excited to once again take a moment to recognise the enormous achievements of food and drink in Cheshire.

“Not only is it a wonderful opportunity to celebrate these passionate and dedicated people, it’s also the best night out of the year for the teams!

“We are delighted to have included some new categories this year too, highlighting the changing priorities of the industry, such as the Green Award for Sustainability, the Cheshire Cocktail Champion and Event Venue of the Year.

“Cheshire truly is The County of Food and Drink. At Taste Cheshire we are proud to be able to shout about our venues and producers and to honour those at the pinnacle of their profession with these awards.”

More than 44,000 votes were registered at the last awards in 2019.

Anyone can vote for free by visiting www.tastecheshire.com and visiting the VOTE page.

Only one voting form will register from each computer/email address. Voting closes on August 26.

Taste Cheshire will then name the four or five nominations in each category who will be mystery dined by a panel of industry judges.

Judges will then complete a report on each venue which is made available to the venue after the winners have been announced, showing how their business was judged.

Winners will be crowned at an awards dinner on September 28 at the Pavilion at Chester Racecourse.

Tickets for this event are £65 per person with a table of 10 costing £620.

For more information about the awards, sponsorship opportunities or to book tickets call Briony Wilson on 01244 956 414 or email her at [email protected]hire.com