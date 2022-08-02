Funeral and wake for Church Minshull man killed in Ukraine

The funeral and wake for a young South Cheshire man shot and killed while fighting for Ukraine against Russia will be held next week.

Jordan Gatley’s family has released details of the services which will honour him.

Dad Dean Gatley confirmed the heartbreaking news of his death back in June. Jordan was shot and killed in the city of Severodonetsk.

His funeral will be held at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich on Monday August 8. A wake will be held afterwards at Sandbach Rugby Club on Bradwell Road, Sandbach.

Dean, of Church Minshull, and family said in their latest Facebook update: “After what has been a horrendously long and sad six weeks, last week Jordan finally arrived home to the UK.

“By Monday he will in the Chapel of Rest with Graham Tresidder & Sons Funeral Directors, Nantwich.

“The funeral arrangements have now been confirmed with the service taking place at St Mary’s Church in the centre of Nantwich at 1.30pm on Monday the 8th August.

“His final journey will be to the crematorium in Crewe for 2.45 where, as per his wishes, he will be cremated.

“This will be followed by a wake in Sandbach.

“There is an open invitation to all parts of the funeral, (service, crematorium and wake) as we would be honoured to share his last journey, and would also be honoured to meet many of his friends and colleagues that we do not know.

“As Jordan is being cremated, perhaps flowers are not necessary, although a small donation to help people of the Ukraine who are still suffering, may be more appropriate.

“These are the people that Jordan was defending.

“His fight may be over, but theirs isn’t.

“We will also be donating to Help for Heroes, with optional cash/card collection points in church for both charities.”

“We have been asked for an estimate of how many people will attend the wake, so if you feel you would like to attend, then please let us know.

“We would also like to thank everyone for the many, many cards, flowers and messages of condolence that we have received and the support we have been given.

“It really has been incredible.

“Jordan will have a military funeral as a veteran of the British Army and a soldier of the Ukraine International Foreign Legion.

“He will be remembered as a soldier, a warrior who paid the ultimate sacrifice while defending others, but most of all he will be remembered as our son and brother.”

(Images courtesy of Jordan’s family on Facebook)