FEATURE: The hobbies that keep your brain sharp

Whether you’re concerned about forgetting things more often than you used to, failing to react as quickly as you once did, or you find yourself struggling to put your finger on the word that you’re looking for, there are all kinds of reasons to work on keeping your brain sharp.

Whilst it could seem like a chore, there are plenty of activities that you’ll genuinely enjoy which can help do the hard work for you.

We’ve collated some hobbies right here that can help keep your grey matter moving.

Poker

Whilst some people think you can simply bluff your way through anything in poker, there’s actually a lot more to the game than people think.

To begin with, you’ll need to know your hand rankings at the very least, as these are what help you decipher the cards in your hand, combined with the cards on the table.

As well as knowing your hand rankings off by heart, you’ll have to develop your logic skills enough that you’re able to think clearly in high pressure situations.

This is a great skill to learn anyway, as it has so many uses outside of poker.

Truly the best thing about this game, though, is how it develops as you do.

Whilst a beginner can have a great time playing poker, someone who’s been playing for a decade will still be surprised by the twists a game can take occasionally.

If you take to playing in person rather than online then you’ll also benefit from developing a social group.

Sometimes you’ll have enough players within your existing friendship groups to get a poker game going, but often you’ll end up meeting others who share a love of the game, giving you a whole new group of people to socialize with.

Crosswords

Completing the crossword in the Sunday supplement is a pastime that lots of us enjoy. A cup of coffee in bed and an hour to yourself to ponder over the more difficult cryptic clues is time well spent.

As well as being great fun and giving you a real sense of satisfaction when you complete them, crosswords are a great way of keeping your vocabulary broad.

Having a large vocabulary is one of the easiest ways to improve your memory.

Your brain creates links between all of the different words that you know and these links can help you to retrieve information more quickly – and not just the words themselves, but all of the associations that you have with them.

If you’re the kind of person who prefers the cryptic crossword then you’ll also develop lateral thinking skills which can be helpful in other parts of life too.

Lateral thinkers can be great problem solvers who are less likely to become flustered when a difficult situation arises.

Hiking



Not everything that helps your brain has to be a mental workout.

In fact, sometimes taking a little time off thinking can do you a world of good. Hiking is a brilliant hobby for those who struggle to switch off.

Getting out and about in the great outdoors can do wonders for our brains, helping us to relax and feel in tune with nature.

As well as this, keeping your body healthy has been shown to have a positive impact on your brain.

Sports like running and tennis can be great fun, but they can be hard on your joints; hiking is a great alternative because it isn’t high impact and can still really raise your heart rate when you’re completing the tougher climbs.

As well as this, achieving athletic feats can give you a sense of accomplishment.

Whilst not everybody is going to get up tomorrow and climb Everest, you might be surprised at how many challenging hiking routes there are in your area.

Sometimes you’ll even find competitive hikes. Exploring your neighbourhood and the surrounding wilderness is a great way to spend a bright afternoon.

Plus, being able to point out the hills that you’ve climbed or the trails that you’ve followed feels pretty special.