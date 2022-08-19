New “King Arthur” show set for Nantwich performance

King Arthur is set for a reappearance – this time in Nantwich!

Award-winning writer/director and Cheshire native Dan Freeman is bringing his version of the legendary story to St Mary’s Church.

And it will be the world premiere of “Hold Excalibur” when it is performed on Wednesday October 12.

The show is described as immersive audio, with actors reading alongside projections, sound effects and music.

The performance is not only a live spectacle, but the first part of an effort to bring production of a major feature film version of the story to Cheshire.

Freeman said: “I don’t think you need to go to LA or London, we can do it all here.

“When it comes to Fantasy, this is what Lord of The Rings and Game of Thrones were trying to create.

“I mean, we don’t need to make The Shire, we live there!”

The live show will tour historic locations around Cheshire from October.

As well as the show, Freeman will be conducting workshops in scriptwriting, and fight director Kenan Ali will be teaching sword fighting for beginners.

The team hopes to add more classes as the tour progresses.

As well as using large-scale investment, the show and the film are financed by crowdfunding.

It is a system where fans can sponsor aspects of the project, from costumes to scripts to swords.

“It’s a wonderfully efficient system,” said assistant director Richard Oliver.

“There are things that we need, and things that fans really want, and we combine the two.

“For example, you can buy us a sword.

“We then loan it from you until we’ve finished with it, then we’ll send it to you with a certificate.

“It could get used by a famous actor.

“We get a prop, you get a great bit of memorabilia that might be very valuable in a couple of years.”

For more details and tickets for the show in October, visit www.secretplanet.co.uk