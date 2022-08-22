Nantwich woman celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends

A Nantwich woman has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounding by family and friends.

And Laura Keeble received a special congratulations by receiving a good wishes card from the Queen.

Laura reached the century milestone on Friday (August 19).

Her daughter Pam and her son-in-law Marshall shared the celebration with residents and staff from The Manor Care Home in Middlewich.

This week, her grandsons Ben and Jon and future daughter-in-laws Laura and Deborah will join her for more celebrations with a further four great grandchildren.

Laura is originally from Liverpool where she was a World War Two nurse, and she moved to Cheshire with her late husband Eric.

She lived in Nantwich and surrounding areas for more than 70 years.

She was married to Eric for 75 years after she met him while he was visiting his grandfather in hospital in Liverpool.

Laura and Eric met regularly in their retirement at St Marks Church Hall in Shavington for lunches and social gatherings and were well known in the village.

They also attended The Jubilee Centre in Crewe in their later years.

Daughter Pam said: “Laura loves to socialise and enjoy life with friends and family.

“Congratulations and lots of love in reaching this amazing milestone from all who remember her!”