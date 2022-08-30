Dear Editor

They say plagiarism is the sincerest form of flattery, so it is pleasing to see the local Conservatives seeking to take credit for the achievements of the Labour-led Cheshire East Council.

Their latest leaflet reports on the new ‘go-too’ on-demand, flexible bus service for the rural areas south of

Nantwich www.go-too.co.uk

The service has been well received and your Labour group supported the expansion of the service, along with the re-opening of Nantwich Leisure Centre following a £2.2m refurbishment.

All these things were delivered by a labour led council.

Also, the new system of reporting highways issues also features on the Conservative leaflet.

But the local Conservative councillors demonstrated how little they use the new reporting tool by giving the main council website of www.cheshireeast.gov.uk rather than the direct link to fixmystreet.cheshireeast.gov.uk

The FixMyStreet tool allows quick and easy reporting of potholes, overhanging branches and other highways issues.

You can also track the action taken following reports and see highways issues reported by others through an

interactive map.

The Labour-led council allocated an extra £19m over three years to pre-emptive highways maintenance with £7m being spent this year on patching works designed to repair areas where potholes would otherwise appear in the winter.

However, the Conservative government CUT highways funding by £3m last year and the backlog of highways maintenance inherited from the local Conservative-regime in 2019 was over well over £100m, Central government really needs to step in and help with funding to fix our roads.

It was also the Conservatives who outsourced the highways maintenance to a private company on a 15-year contract that was allowed to carry out its own quality control.

Unbelievable.

The contract incentivised the repair of individual potholes; the new Labour-led administration has promoted patch repairs and is bringing in an independent quality control regime.

Yours

Anna Burton

Nantwich