Nantwich Town manager Dave Cooke to step down

Dave Cooke is leaving his role as first team manager at Nantwich Town, the club confirmed tonight.
In a statement, the club said the decision has been made “mutually by both parties” for the longer-term future of the club.
Ritchie Sutton will take interim charge of the first team and will be supported by Cooke until a new manager is appointed.
The move comes after a poor start to the new Northern Premier League season, which sees Nantwich second from bottom without a win and just three points from six games.
Defeat to lower league Congleton Town in the FA Cup qualifying round at the weekend may have been the final straw.
Club chairman Jon Gold said: “Under Dave’s guidance and management, the club has enjoyed many memorable and exciting occasions and great successes over the past five years, including reaching the first-round proper of the FA Cup twice, two Cheshire senior cup wins and producing a team that has constantly competed at the top end of the division, despite having a lesser budget than most of our peers at this level.
“He has also played a significant part in identifying, recruiting, and developing numerous young players and we are hopeful that we will be retaining his vast and invaluable experience that will see him continue to assist the club and future management team in a recruitment capacity, as his DNA is woven into the fabric of Nantwich Town
Football Club over a lifetime, and we are all extremely proud of his achievements.
“There will be an announcement on Dave’s successor as soon as possible and we have already started the process of identifying the right person for the role and more importantly the club and the community that we proudly represent.
“I am sure that you will all give Ritchie and the team your full support as they prepare for our upcoming games starting tomorrow evening when we welcome Belper Town to The Swansway Stadium.
“The board of directors would like to place their sincere thanks on record to Dave and each and everyone of his management team, for all their hard work and the amazing memories that they have provided us all with, and I am sure that all fellow NTFC supporters will be doing the same.”
Recent Comments