Memorial for South Cheshire father and son killed in TT Races

A memorial is to be held in honour of Crewe father and son Roger and Bradley Stockton who died during a TT Race on Isle of Man earlier this year.

Roger, 56, and Bradley, 21, were competing as a team in a sidecars race when they crashed at the start of the second lap back in June.

They were well known in South Cheshire, and Bradley worked at ABP Motorsport in Shavington.

Now family and friends are to stage an event on September 18 to “remember and celebrate the lives of two very special people”.

“Much loved partners, bothers, sons, uncle and cousin, lived their lives to the full, but sadly died on 10th June 2022, whilst competing in the sidecar races at the Isle of Man TT,” said event organisers on Facebook.

“Roger loved live music and he once played in a band named Back in Black, so this celebration seems a fitting tribute for them both.

“Roger’s nephew and niece, and cousins of Bradley, Rich and Annabel wanted to dedicate a special night of music and entertainment to Roger and Bradley.

“There will be live bands, raffle and prizes, along with a buffet. Money raised will be given to the family for any future expenses.”

The event is on Sunday September 18 from 1.30pm at the Coppenhall Club in Crewe.

Entry will be a minimum of £5 on the door for adults, children free, any donation is welcome.

(Image courtesy of FB event organisers)