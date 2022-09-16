Nantwich Museum launches appeal to buy historic ring

Nantwich Museum has launched a fundraising campaign to buy a post-medieval ring found in Acton.

The gold and enamelled ‘fede’ ring has been valued at £2,000 and the Museum on Pillory Street wants to raise this through donations to make the acquisition.

Local jewellers C H Moody & Son have offered to donate £100.

The ring band is decorated with three pairs of clasped hands.

The hands are largely covered in opaque white enamel.

The ring (c AD 1650 -1750) is possibly a marriage/betrothal ring and is in good overall condition.

Museum Manager Kate Dobson said: “We hope we can find the money to ensure that this beautiful ring stays in Nantwich for the public to enjoy.”

The ring would further boost the museum’s “Treasures of Nantwich” exhibition, which has been developed over the years to include Roman, Saxon and Tudor artefacts.

If you can help, donations can be made through the Museum’s website here.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.