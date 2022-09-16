4 hours ago
Damage to new Nantwich paving “disappointing” says CEC
4 hours ago
Nantwich Museum launches appeal to buy historic ring
21 hours ago
CEC “sorry” as A530 Middlewich Road to remain closed until January 2023
1 day ago
Fire crews called to boat fire on canal in Nantwich
1 day ago
Two men arrested after aggravated burglary at Wistaston home
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Museum launches appeal to buy historic ring

in Environment / Human Interest / News September 16, 2022
Inside of Acton ring

Nantwich Museum has launched a fundraising campaign to buy a post-medieval ring found in Acton.

The gold and enamelled ‘fede’ ring has been valued at £2,000 and the Museum on Pillory Street wants to raise this through donations to make the acquisition.

Local jewellers C H Moody & Son have offered to donate £100.

The ring band is decorated with three pairs of clasped hands.

The hands are largely covered in opaque white enamel.

The ring (c AD 1650 -1750) is possibly a marriage/betrothal ring and is in good overall condition.

Museum Manager Kate Dobson said: “We hope we can find the money to ensure that this beautiful ring stays in Nantwich for the public to enjoy.”

The ring would further boost the museum’s “Treasures of Nantwich” exhibition, which has been developed over the years to include Roman, Saxon and Tudor artefacts.

If you can help, donations can be made through the Museum’s website here.

For further information contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

Acton ring
Acton ring
Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.