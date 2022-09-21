FEATURE: The best commuting cars

Whether you love it or hate it, the commute to work is something that many of us have to do at least a few times a week.

When it comes to driving to and from work, it is vital that you have a car that you can rely on so that you are confident each time you get behind the wheel and do not worry about breaking down.

It is also important that you have a car that is practical, comfortable and affordable to run.

So, what are a few of the best cars for commuters that tick all the boxes?

Toyota Corolla

Any Toyota would be a good car for commuting because they are so well made and economical.

The Corolla is ideal for commuters because it is easy to drive, it offers a comfortable ride and it offers better fuel economy than many of its rivals due to the efficient hybrid technology.

This means that the Corolla can be affordable to run, which is hugely important during a cost of living crisis and when the cost of fuel is so high.

Ford Focus

The Ford Focus is one of the most popular cars in the UK and one that is driven by commuters, parents, new motorists, senior motorists and everyone in between.

The reason why it is so popular is that it is incredibly reliable, practical and easy to drive.

Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is a vehicle that ticks all the boxes for a commuter in that it is dependable, comfortable, practical and affordable to run.

It was crowned the Auto Express Family Car of the Year in 2021 and this is for good reason as it is such a great all-rounder.

The Octavia is more than capable both in the city and on the motorway, so it does not matter the type of journey that you are making and the huge boot means that you can take plenty with you as well.

Nissan Qashqai

The Qashqai has been one of the most popular cars in recent times and one that has spurred the SUV trend.

It is ideal for those looking for something a little bigger with their commuter car, such as parents that are on the school run.

You have one of the most comfortable interiors around, you can keep costs down with mild hybrid technology and it comes with plenty of great tech.

The Importance of Maintenance

The above are all good commuter cars, but you do need to keep up with maintenance to keep the vehicle in top condition.

This will include washing the car, changing the engine oil, replacing worn tyres with Michelin tyres and keeping your fluids topped up.

If you are in the market for a new commuter car, this post should help you to find what you are looking for.