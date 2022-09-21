Ritchie Sutton and Gary Taylor-Fletcher have been appointed as new joint Nantwich Town managers.
The duo have taken over after the recent departure of Dave Cooke, the club has announced.
Acting club chairman John Dunning said: “We have been overwhelmed by the quality of applicants and interest in the position.
“We are conscious of the importance of retaining the soul, locality, empathy and some of the key elements put in place over the past years that have seen us continue to develop in all areas and create more memorable and successful occasions while remaining competitive at this level.
“In Ritchie we feel that we have a young enthusiastic, highly qualified manager, with a fresh outlook and ideas, and with a personal history, association and understanding of the club and it’s ideals and culture, but most importantly a shared vision and passion for our future ambitions and development.
“We are also delighted to have obtained the services of Gary Taylor-Fletcher who is a highly respected and qualified coach.
“The experience that Gary has gained in a distinguished playing career from non-league to the Premier League, along with taking Bangor City to the Europa League in his first managerial position, will be a great asset to the club.
“I am sure that you will all join us in making Ritchie and Gary welcome as they undertake the exciting task of taking us on this next exciting chapter of our journey.”
Nantwich have picked up form recently, including a food 2-1 win at the weekend away at Stalybridge Celtic.
They are currently in 18th place in the Northern Premier League, with nine points from nine league games.
They welcome Whitby Town to the Swansway Stadium this Saturday September 24, kick off 3pm.
Recent Comments