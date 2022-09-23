Little Monsters at Calveley Primary win 50 David Walliams books

Little Monsters at Calveley Primary Academy near Nantwich are roaring with delight after winning 50 David Walliams books.

Parent Mihir Patel entered a competition which celebrated the author’s 50 million global sales, on behalf of the school.

And he won the full range of Walliams creations – including “The World’s Worst Teachers”, “The World’s Worst Parents”, “Bad Dad” and “Demon Dentist” – for pupils at the school to enjoy.

He said: “The school mentioned the competition in the weekly newsletter in July, so I followed the link they provided and entered as I usually do.

“It was a lovely surprise to find out at the start of August that the school had won and would be getting a delivery of 50 books at the start of term.

“I have two children at the school: Ada is seven and Annie is five.

“They both love reading and enjoyed listening to David Walliams’ Mr Stink audiobook over the summer holidays!”

The competition, run by HarperCollins Children’s Books, saw 50 schools across the UK win 50 books by the best-selling children’s author.

Headteacher at Calveley Primary Academy Ray Rudd said: “We’re a small rural school so this many books means we will always have plenty to go round.

“As we’re big David Walliams fans, this is great news!”

Calveley Primary Academy, which is located between Nantwich and Tarporley, joined North West Academies Trust in 2021.

A number of improvements have already seen changes to the outside play area and a new outdoor classroom has been installed.

The school is in the process of gaining further investment and is scheduled to be the first UK school to have ground source (borehole) heating installed as part of a government pilot scheme.