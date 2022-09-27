Nantwich residents to air views on “Town Centre Vitality Plan”

Nantwich residents are being encouraged to have their say on plans to revitalise the town centre.

It is one of nine towns across the borough that Cheshire East Council wants to develop a plan for.

Others include Alsager, Congleton, Handforth, Knutsford, Middlewich, Poynton, Sandbach and Wilmslow.

The authority wants to establish an “agreed set of priority actions” for each town centre.

Known as “Town Centre Vitality Plans” (TCVPs), each individual plan aims to provide a “sense of direction” for supporting town centre vitality and viability.

Pressures on town centres from growth of internet shopping were exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now CEC wants “clear town centre plans” which could be used when opportunities to apply for funding from Government arise.

Residents can now be involved in a consultation process and areas for improvement include connectivity, profile, enhancing pedestrian/cycling links, creating a “sense of arrival”, infrastructure improvements, community hubs and providing better links to heritage trails.

Cllr Nick Mannion, chair of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, said: “As a predominantly rural economy in Cheshire East, it is vital that we do everything within our gift to support our smaller towns, which many of our residents are more likely to call upon for their needs.

“Partly as a result of the pandemic, the way we shop has changed significantly.

“The introduction of these town centre vitality plans is an excellent way for our local communities to have a say.

“We know that no two towns are the same and this is an excellent way to properly appreciate those individual characteristics.

“I would welcome anyone to engage with this consultation process and use it as an opportunity to let us know their views.”

The nine town centre consultations run from today (September 27) to November 8 and can be accessed on the Cheshire East Council website at www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/consultations where the council is also asking people to complete an online survey.