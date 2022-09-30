Audlem farmhouse to become wedding venue, despite objections

Councillors have given the go ahead for a former farmhouse in Audlem to be used as a wedding venue despite claims the noise will impact on residents including those in a nearby care home, writes Belinda Ryan.

The application for the change of use of The Parkes on Monks Lane in Audlem had been deferred in February so a noise assessment could be submitted.

Members of the Cheshire East southern planning committee (pictured) were told this week the council’s environmental health officers were happy with the assessment and with the noise management scheme proposed by the applicant.

But nearby resident David Sandford told councillors it would be like living next to a nightclub and pointed out the Corbrook Court Care Home and a dementia unit are just 180m away.

“This is a nightclub in a quiet, rural location,” he said.

“We don’t need experts to tell us that, if there’s a nightclub in a farmhouse in a quiet, rural location twice a week it’s going to cause significant disruption.”

Applicant Sophie Parker said transforming The Parkes into a wedding venue would allow the “positive re-use of this substantial building” and provide local employment.

She said they had taken on board comments from the community and council officers about the original proposal, which had also included a marquee, and the application now was for up to 60 guests twice a week indoors.

“The significant removal of the marquee results in a scheme which is just a quarter of the scale of that previous,” said Mrs Parker.

“The proposal is now for a small-scale wedding venue.”

Agent Paul Watson said the events would be held indoors.

The windows would be closed in the only room where amplified music was to be played.

Cllr Janet Clowes, Wybunbury Ward, said she wasn’t happy with the noise aspect.

“I can see this, intermittently at least, being a problem for residents and for Corbrook Court,” she said.

“Noise does travel and if we’re not careful and we do get some rather over-enthusiastic users of the site, I can see it causing quite a lot of distress to those very vulnerable residents.

“I cannot see how we can enforce that sound management strategy in any realistic way.”

At one stage councillors did discuss whether an acoustic fence should be erected around the site but this was not conditioned.

Cllr Suzie Akers Smith (Congleton West, Ind) asked if the two windows which must stay closed could be ‘glued’ in some way to ensure they were.

That suggestion was shot down by Crewe councillor Joy Bratherton (Lab) in case they were needed as an escape route in the event of a fire.

Committee chair Andrew Kolker (Con) proposed the application be approved with a number of conditions, including the venue supply the sound system rather than musicians or DJs bringing their own.

The application was approved with six councillors voting in favour, four against and one abstaining.